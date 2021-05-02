Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,519.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.