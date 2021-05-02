SYB Coin (SYBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,902.00

SYB Coin (CURRENCY:SYBC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One SYB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYB Coin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SYB Coin has a market cap of $2,302.48 and approximately $49,902.00 worth of SYB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00069262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.75 or 0.00875717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,489.18 or 0.09467163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048347 BTC.

SYB Coin is a coin. SYB Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,377 coins. The official website for SYB Coin is www.sybrealestate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYB is an asset-backed real estate marketplace. It finds distressed properties and vacant lots and redevelops them into A+ class buildings, allowing our signature brands of commercial and residential single-family real estate to bring a new street appeal. “

