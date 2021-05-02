Sylo (SYLO) Reaches One Day Volume of $915,466.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Sylo has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $915,466.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

