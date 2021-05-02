SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 4.4% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $88,016.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00551250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005895 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.79 or 0.02533367 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,047,949 coins and its circulating supply is 113,719,079 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

