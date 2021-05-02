SynLev Price Tops $0.0203 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, SynLev has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $248,915.79 and $147,636.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

