TaaS Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

