Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $14.08 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $39,217.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $14.08 or 0.00024185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00278649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01111090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00721211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.99 or 0.99971846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

