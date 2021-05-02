Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00024451 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $14,707.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

