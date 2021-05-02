Tapmydata Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $3.63 million and $337,894.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.20 or 0.00549516 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.21 or 0.02596133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

