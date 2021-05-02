Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $14.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,573,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,833. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

