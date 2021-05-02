Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

