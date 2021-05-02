Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 10.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after buying an additional 157,336 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,459,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

