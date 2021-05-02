Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

