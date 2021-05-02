Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

