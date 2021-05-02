Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.70 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.