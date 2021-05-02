Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAYD opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.