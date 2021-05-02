Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

