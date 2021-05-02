Telcoin Trading Up 150.6% Over Last 7 Days (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 150.6% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $762.48 million and $36.13 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

