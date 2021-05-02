Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.