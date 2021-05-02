Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report sales of $50.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $289.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $33.18 on Friday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.