TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $34.72 million and $1.16 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.98 or 0.01119347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00720632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.63 or 0.99902111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

