TENA One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,162.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TENA has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00008814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENA has traded up 214.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.76 or 0.00846440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00096876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.45 or 0.08749355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047347 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

