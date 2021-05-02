TerraCredit Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $437.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.