TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Hits $45.03 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.03 million and $26,122.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,167,839,427 coins and its circulating supply is 51,167,110,319 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

