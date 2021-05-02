TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $33.32 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006764 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,972,474,637 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

