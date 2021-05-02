Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEV. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$607.23 million and a PE ratio of -583.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.