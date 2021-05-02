Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

