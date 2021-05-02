TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.23 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

