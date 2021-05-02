Tether One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90.66 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $51.77 billion and approximately $90.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 53,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 51,781,989,851 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.