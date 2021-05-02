Texas Instruments Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

