Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

