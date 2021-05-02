The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.91.

BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

