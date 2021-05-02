The Clorox Company Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.81.

The Clorox stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.