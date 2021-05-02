The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 33.4% in April

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Eastern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Eastern alerts:

EML traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.