The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 151,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,858. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a PE ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

