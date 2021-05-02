The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

