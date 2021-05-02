The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.