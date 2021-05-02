The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

