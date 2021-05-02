The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 28.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average of $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

