The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

