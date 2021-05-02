The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 4,739,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.