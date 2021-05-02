The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

