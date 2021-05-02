The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SGPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

