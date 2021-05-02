The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Tops $403.16 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $403.16 million and approximately $48.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00188414 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

