The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 3.0% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 26.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 134,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. 5,414,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

