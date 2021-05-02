The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

