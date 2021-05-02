The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

