The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

