THEKEY Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $246,834.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004472 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.