THEKEY Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $280,342.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

